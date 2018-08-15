Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $702,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $555,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,965 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthequity stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.