Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.34% of Control4 worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRL. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Control4 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Control4 by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRL stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Control4 Corp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $843.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $3,483,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,000 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,366. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Control4 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

