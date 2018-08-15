Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 22,390 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 123,339 shares during the period. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,973.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 30,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

