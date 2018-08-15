Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,006.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $0.00 and $13,006.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015679 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00256302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00156613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 139,507,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

