Loopring (LRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, YoBit and DragonEX. Loopring has a market cap of $55.99 million and $1.92 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000307 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00252172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00151824 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bitbns, YoBit, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

