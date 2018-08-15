Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $8.13 on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.59 million. research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Murray acquired 9,570 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $67,085.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Murray acquired 15,400 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,570 shares of company stock valued at $264,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 459.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 646,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

