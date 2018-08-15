LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,731,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,498,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,742,000 after acquiring an additional 284,212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 173,632 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 17,591 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $1,948,730.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

