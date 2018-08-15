LockTrip Achieves Market Cap of $6.11 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00010368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $131,075.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

