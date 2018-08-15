Local Coin Swap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Local Coin Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Local Coin Swap has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00250509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00151840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Local Coin Swap Profile

Local Coin Swap’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. The official message board for Local Coin Swap is medium.com/localcoinswap . Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

