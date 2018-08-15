Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,506.4% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,982,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,441,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 415.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,101,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,481,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,723 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.