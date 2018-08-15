Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,481,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,050,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,618,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,581,000 after purchasing an additional 172,228 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.