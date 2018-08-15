Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $278,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,560,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $76.01.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.