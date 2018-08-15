Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,835,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

