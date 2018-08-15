Limbach (LMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million.

NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,848. Limbach has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Limbach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

