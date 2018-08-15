LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Position Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,521,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LifePoint Health were worth $74,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifePoint Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

LPNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. LifePoint Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

