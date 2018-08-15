Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth about $576,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.53). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

