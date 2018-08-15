Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Earns Buy Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a report published on Sunday morning. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FWONA. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 131,604 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $9,747,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

