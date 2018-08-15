LG Display (LPL) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about LG Display (NYSE:LPL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LG Display earned a media sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.515047849495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LG Display stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. LG Display has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 4.31%. analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered LG Display to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

