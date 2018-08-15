Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 5,237 Shares of BankUnited (BKU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 111,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $287.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In related news, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 122,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $5,129,472.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,726,180.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,764.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,378 shares of company stock worth $8,771,014 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

