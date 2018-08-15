Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 24,769 Owens Corning (OC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,089.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,378,000 after buying an additional 5,478,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $83,947,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Owens Corning by 44.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,474,000 after buying an additional 1,293,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,795,000 after buying an additional 947,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 322.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 720,954 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of OC opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.