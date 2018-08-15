Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 37,031 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth about $237,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPS opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,919,362.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

