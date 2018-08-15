Level Brands (LEVB) Announces Earnings Results

Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

LEVB stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Level Brands has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Get Level Brands alerts:

About Level Brands

Level Brands, Inc operates as a branding and marketing company. It operates through three business segments: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products. This segment offers silkening shampoo and conditioner under the Flaunt name; spray gel under the Linger; spray on conditioner under the Luxe name; firm hold finishing spray under the Fierce name; all in 1 cleansing and conditioning product under the Lavish name; hair rescue treatment product; blow out styling primer enhanced with marine botanicals under the Sway name; hair spray under the Valor name; thermal protectant under the Fever name; shampoo and conditioner under the Rewind name; and dry shampoo under the Stay Dirty name.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Level Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.