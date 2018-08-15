Leucadia National (LUK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News articles about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.6890573873624 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:LUK opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leucadia National has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

