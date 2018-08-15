Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $24.11 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 233,060 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

