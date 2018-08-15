Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €57.00 by equinet

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective by equities researchers at equinet in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.57 ($66.56).

LEO opened at €38.17 ($43.38) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 12-month low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

