LendingClub Corp (LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. LendingClub also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.25 million.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

In other news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,000 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 10.23. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.41.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

