LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LegacyTexas Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4693676616214 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTXB shares. UBS Group downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.