LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) & Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Head to Head Review

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ: MLVF) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group 22.39% 11.24% 1.21% Malvern Bancorp 15.63% 7.64% 0.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.92, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than LegacyTexas Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

LegacyTexas Financial Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LegacyTexas Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Malvern Bancorp does not pay a dividend. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LegacyTexas Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group $410.44 million 5.22 $89.49 million $2.18 20.32 Malvern Bancorp $36.12 million 4.50 $5.81 million N/A N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group beats Malvern Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. As of September 30, 2017, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; a private banking office in Morristown, New Jersey; and leases representative offices in Montchanin, Delaware, and Palm Beach, Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.