Lee Klarich Sells 4,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $856,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,318,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,925 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,033,757.50.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Lee Klarich sold 8,894 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $1,797,299.52.

PANW opened at $210.80 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 843,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

