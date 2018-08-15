LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.47

Press coverage about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9080782696091 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 2.05.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

