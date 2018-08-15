Lassonde Industries (LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$260.00 at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$270.00 to C$260.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$255.01 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.