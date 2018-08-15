Lantheus (LNTH) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lantheus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.7914278573878 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LNTH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 211,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,279. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $501.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,123.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $217,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.