Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $48.43 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.