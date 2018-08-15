La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 10553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

LJPC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $795,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.70.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

