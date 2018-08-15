L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in L3 Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in L3 Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in L3 Technologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in L3 Technologies by 133.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at $490,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

LLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.45.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

