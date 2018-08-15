Kura Oncology (KURA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kura Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1235800701331 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market cap of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 4.23. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

