K&S AG (SDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.44 ($25.50).

Several research analysts recently commented on SDF shares. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. equinet set a €24.40 ($27.73) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of SDF stock opened at €19.51 ($22.17) on Wednesday. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

