Krystal Biotech (KRYS) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) is one of 101 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Krystal Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krystal Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech Competitors 560 1991 5032 193 2.62

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.13%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A -$7.92 million -10.81 Krystal Biotech Competitors $1.01 billion $91.51 million -3.05

Krystal Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -23.26% -22.75% Krystal Biotech Competitors -8,334.50% -70.05% -25.03%

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

