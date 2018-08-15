Kroger Co (KR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $37,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

