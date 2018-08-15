Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $381,555,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,070,000 after acquiring an additional 817,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,249,000 after acquiring an additional 804,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $152,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $263.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $264.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

