Kosmos Energy (KOS) Shares Down 8.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 4,539,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,638,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 637,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

