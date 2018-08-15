Koppers (KOP) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $746.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 79.35% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,133.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,976 shares in the company, valued at $854,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,163 shares of company stock worth $1,814,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.