Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,700 Intel Co. (INTC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

