KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.745311786492 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

KKR stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,662,644 shares of company stock worth $713,884,917.

KKR & Co Inc Class A Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

