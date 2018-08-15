Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “c$28.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a C$27.50 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.19. 1,887,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,208. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$13.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$277.03 million during the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.