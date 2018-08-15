Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $20.18. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 2078215 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.
Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.