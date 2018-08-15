Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $20.18. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 2078215 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,058.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.