Kinross Gold (KGC) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 16,778,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,782,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.5% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,755,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 449,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 131.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 457,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,161,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,448,000 after buying an additional 7,706,903 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

