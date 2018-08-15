Kindred Healthcare (KND) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 46.6354097823566 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on KND. ValuEngine raised Kindred Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Kindred Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $821.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

