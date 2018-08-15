Kimberly Clark (KMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,017,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,330 shares.The stock last traded at $116.46 and had previously closed at $111.13.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

