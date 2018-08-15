Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

KRP stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 126.81%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

